Man wanted in connection with elevator attack outside CTA station

Chicago police are looking for a person wanted in connection with an aggravated battery outside a CTA station last week in the South Loop.

About 7:46 a.m. on March 28, a person was leaving the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line station and was followed by the male suspect, Chicago police said.

After leaving the station, the suspect followed the victim into a nearby elevator and punched them in the face, police said.

(Chicago police)

The suspect fled the area after knocking the victim to the ground, according to officials.

Police believe the male suspect is between the ages of 18 and 25-years-old. The man was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, black backpack, light-colored pants and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central Detectives at 312-745-4706.