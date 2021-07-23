Man wanted for breaking into Chicago home, sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl

A man is wanted by Chicago police for breaking into a home on Thursday and sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl who was sleeping.

Around 3 a.m., the man entered the home through a bedroom window, according to police. He then sexually assaulted the child.

The man then fled the home after being discovered by the child’s father. The man ran into the 102nd Street alley between Forest and Prairie in the Roseland neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a Black man, standing about 6-feet tall with a heavy muscular build, medium-dark complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810. Anonymous tips can be submitted at CPDtip.com.