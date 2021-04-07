Man wanted for exposing himself to children in Lawndale: police

article

Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to children last month in Lawndale and was recently seen following girls in a minivan.

On March 23, two girls were walking about 11:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Homan Avenue when a man called them over to the vehicle he was sitting in, Chicago police said.

The man exposed himself to the girls and touched himself inappropriately, police said. He was driving a dark-gray Chevrolet Equinox with Illinois license plate CG14976.

Police said the same vehicle was seen following girls Monday near 13th Street and St. Louis Avenue.

The suspect was about 40 years old with a short afro-style haircut and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white T-shirt and light blue jeans, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8251.