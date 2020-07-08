Man wanted for exposing himself to children in Portage Park

article

A man is wanted by police for allegedly touching himself inappropriately in front of young children in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

He allegedly exposed himself through an apartment window while a woman was returning with her children from a basement laundry room, Chicago police said.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. June 26 in the 5100 block of West Roscoe Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.