Man wanted for groping woman in Chatham: police

Police are looking for a man who sexually abused a woman last month in Chatham on the South Side.

The 27-year-old woman was walking about 12:45 p.m. April 28 when the man grabbed her arm and buttocks before running away in the first block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

The suspect was described as a 150 to 180-pound man between 20 and 25 years old with black hair in twist braids with dyed tips, police said. He was wearing a black coat with light brown fur around the hood, black jogging pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.