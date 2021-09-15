Man wanted for robbery at CTA Blue Line station

A man is wanted by police for robbing someone Monday afternoon at the Blue Line Kedzie-Homan station on the West Side.

The victim said the man placed something on their back that they thought was a gun and demanded their belongings, according to Chicago police.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. at the station in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Police say this man robbed someone Monday afternoon at the Blue Line Kedzie station. (Chicago police)

No injuries were reported.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at (312) 745-4443.