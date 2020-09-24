Man wanted for robbery, attempted sex assault in Edgewater: police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a woman in Edgewater earlier this month and tried to sexually assault her.

The woman was walking in the 6300 block of North Lakewood Avenue about 8:20 p.m. Sept. 9 when a man came up behind and placed her in a headlock, according to a statement from Chicago police.

He told the 21-year-old woman he had a gun and demanded her belongings, police said. After handing over her stuff, the man ordered her to remove her mask and perform a sex act.

The man ran away after she screamed and he shoved her to the ground, police said. The man, between 20 and 30 years old, ran south on Lakewood.

Police asked anyone with information to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8261.

The 24th police district, which includes Edgewater and Rogers Park, has recorded 55 sex assaults in 2020 through Sept. 20, according to police statistics. That’s down 10% from the same time in 2019, when the district logged 61 sex assaults.

The district has also logged 160 robberies so far this year, six less than the district reported during the same time last year. Reports of robbery have dropped each year since at least 2016.

Meanwhile, shootings in the 24th district have risen 89% compared to 2019. The district has logged 34 shootings through Sept. 20 this year, compared with 18 in the same timeframe in 2019. Shootings in 2020 are about the same level they were in 2016.