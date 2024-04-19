Man wanted for robbing at least 4 Chicago auto part stores at gunpoint: police

Four armed robberies have been reported at retail auto part stores in the last month.

In each incident, the offender approached the counter at a retail auto part store and inquired about parts for a specific vehicle. Then, he produced a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and announced a robbery.

The robberies occurred at the following locations and times:

4000 block of West Hirsch Avenue on March 23 at 8:10 p.m.

1400 block North Kostner Avenue on March 26 at 7:50 p.m.

2200 block of North Cicero Avenue on April 1 at 7:45 p.m.

5000 block of West North Avenue on April 16 at 7:50 p.m.

The offender is described as an African American male in his mid-20s. He is between 5'11" and 6'2" and has a thin build and dark complexion.

He was wearing clean white Nike shoes and has a tattoo under his right eye and a tattoo on the back of his right hand.

If you have any information on these robberies, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.