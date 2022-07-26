Man wanted for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl inside portable toilet in Rogers Park

Chicago police are warning the public after a 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in a porta potty on Chicago's North Side.

On July 19, 2022, police say the teenage victim was in a park between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Peterson in the Rogers Park neighborhood when the suspect approached her.

The suspect then pulled the girl into a gray portable toilet stall where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

According to police, the suspect then portrayed himself as the victim's father in an attempt to avoid suspicion. Eventually, the victim was able to escape from the suspect.

The suspect remains at large and was described as a male Hispanic, around 38 years old, wearing purple Crocs (shoes), a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police detectives at 312-744-8261.