Man wanted for shooting rifle on Metra platform at McCormick Place: FBI

The FBI and Metra police are searching for a man who allegedly fired a rifle on a train platform last week at McCormick Place.

Videos released Wednesday by the FBI shows a man remove a collapsible rifle from a backpack and fire one round at the station, according to the FBI.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which happened about 10 a.m. Dec. 1, the FBI said in a statement.

The man had short-cropped hair and a receding hairline, and should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

The FBI says this man is wanted for firing a rifle Dec. 1 on a Metra train platform at McCormick Place. | FBI

The FBI asked anyone with tips to call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can also call Metra police at 312-322-2800.