Man wanted for stealing alcohol from Loop liquor store 4 times

A man is wanted for stealing liquor from the same liquor store in the Loop four different times in the last month.

In each incident, the offender entered a liquor store and then removed bottles of alcohol from behind the counter, police said.

The offender then left the store without paying for the alcohol.

The incidents occurred at the same liquor store in the 700 block of South Dearborn Street four different times:

On August 31 at 3:25 p.m.

On September 1 at 3 p.m.

On September 5 at 3:04 p.m.

On September 13 at 6:48 p.m.

The offender is described as an African-American man between 30 and 35 years old. He is five-foot-eleven and weighs 160 to 180 pounds. He has a shaved head and a goatee.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area 3 Detective Division at (312) 744-8263.