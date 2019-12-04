Man wanted for trying to kidnap girl in Irving Park: police

article

Chicago police are looking for a man who they say tried to kidnap a teenage girl Monday as she left school in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The girl, 14, was leaving DePaul College Prep, 3633 N. California Ave., about 5 p.m. when a man got out the passenger side of a lime-green Toyota Prius taxi and grabbed her by the arm, Chicago police said.

The man then tried to talk to the girl but she ran away, police said. The man fled in an unknown direction.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s standing about 5-foot-8 with a medium build. He had a light complexion and black, gray and white hair, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.