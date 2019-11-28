Man wanted for trying to lure teenage girl in Roseland

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl into his vehicle last week in Roseland on the Far South Side.

The girl, 17, was standing at a CTA bus stop about 8:15 a.m. Nov. 18 when the man pulled up to her in the 11100 block of South Wallace Street and demanded she get in his car, Chicago police said.

The girl ignored the man as he verbally harassed her, until he eventually drove off, police said.

Police said the man was in his 30s or 40s with short, black hair and a button-down shirt. He was driving a black vehicle with chrome on it that may have been a Lincoln MDX.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.