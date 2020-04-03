Man wanted in Lake View home invasion

article

Police have released photos of a man wanted in a Lake View home invasion on the North Side.

Three males with a firearm allegedly entered a home about 4:50 a.m. Jan. 4 in the 1300 block of West Fletcher Street, according to Chicago police.

The surveillance photos released Friday show a man using a stolen debit card in the 6700 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.