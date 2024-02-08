Man wanted in string of retail thefts in Loop, Gold Coast: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a man accused of stealing items from several retail stores in the Loop and Gold Coast neighborhoods last month.

In each incident, the offender entered a department store and removed items for sale. In several of the incidents, the offender became aggressive and physical when confronted about the theft and was able to make good on his escape, police said.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

900 block of North Michigan Avenue on Jan.11 at 6:30 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 13 at 6:37 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m.

800 block of North Michigan Avenue on Jan. 16 at 6:35 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 17 at 6:38 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 18 at 4:42 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 19 at 7:40 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 23 at 5:46 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m.

100 block of North State Street on Jan. 28 at 5:37 p.m.

CREDIT: CPD

Chicago police say the offender is an African-American man between the ages of 40 and 45 years old. He is roughly five-foot-ten and weighs between 185 and 210 pounds.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.