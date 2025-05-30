Man wanted in South Carolina charter boat shooting arrested in Illinois, police say

The Brief Shawon Williams, 19, was arrested in Illinois after a South Carolina boat shooting injured 11. The shooting happened during a Memorial Day party with 124 people aboard. Williams faces attempted murder charges; more arrests may follow.



A 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a Memorial Day weekend shooting on a charter boat in South Carolina that left 11 people injured was arrested Thursday in Lake County, Illinois.

What we know:

Shawon Shamarion Williams was taken into custody in connection with the May 25 shooting in Little River, South Carolina, according to the Horry County Police Department.

Pictured is Shawon Shamarion Williams, 19.

Authorities said the shooting occurred during a private gathering aboard a charter boat on Watson Avenue. The vessel was carrying 124 people—120 passengers and four crew members—at the time.

Officers initially responded to a report of an injury, but upon arrival, discovered that a shooting had taken place.

Eleven people were injured; three were hospitalized but have since been released.

Arrest Made :

Williams is charged with fugitive from justice, but is also expected to be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He will be extradited to Horry County, police said.

Investigators said additional arrests are possible as the case remains under investigation. No further details have been released.