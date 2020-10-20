Man who hung off side of Trump Tower for 13 hours released without charges

article

A man who hung from the 16th-floor balcony of Trump Tower for 13 hours over the weekend has been released from police custody without charges.

Chicago police said the man, who is in his 20s, was hospitalized for a mental evaluation after being safely brought down. A police spokesman said Monday he did not know whether the man had been released from the hospital.

The man began dangling from the 16th floor about 5:30 p.m. Sunday and threatened to kill himself unless he could speak to President Donald Trump and the news media, police said Sunday. Negotiators were unable to get him down until about 7 a.m. Monday.

Police said Tuesday that the man was no longer in custody and that he had not been charged or cited.