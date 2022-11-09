Man who illegally trafficked guns into Chicago sentenced to over 7 years in prison

article

A Rockford man was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison for trafficking at least 10 guns from Georgia to Chicago.

Scott Treece, 35, used straw purchasers to buy the guns and transported them to Chicago to be sold to others through social media.

In one of the posts, Treece allegedly posted an image of ammunition and said, "I’m tellin y’all no bread no poles so y’all better make your minds up I already got 2 [expletive] who sent bread so."

Treece was arrested in February after he sold a loaded handgun for $550 to a buyer who was cooperating with law enforcement, the complaint states. The transaction allegedly occurred in a retail store parking lot in Addison.

During his arrest, police recovered an additional gun and several extended magazines.

After his arrest, Treece threatened his straw purchasers and told them to not cooperate with law enforcement.

Treece pleaded guilty earlier this year to unlawfully dealing in firearms and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

U.S. District Judge Edmund E. Chang handed down a 90-month prison sentence for Treece on Monday.