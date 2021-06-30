Expand / Collapse search
Man with Adam Toledo the night he was fatally shot by police pleads not guilty to gun charges

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Little Village
Ruben Roman pleads not guilty to gun charges

The man who was with Adam Toledo, 13, the night he was killed by police is pleading not guilty.

CHICAGO - The man who was allegedly with 13-year-old Adam Toledo shortly before the child was shot to death by a Chicago police officer in April is pleading not guilty to gun charges.

Ruben Roman, 21, is facing felony gun charges. He was initially charged with felony child endangerment for having Toledo with him. 

That charge was not included in court on Wednesday.

Roman is on video firing the gun that brought officers to Little Village the night Toledo was killed.

Toledo was shot to death after being chased by an officer who responded to shots fired. Police body-camera footage shows Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam less than a second after the boy dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands.

Stillman chased the boy down a dark alley after responding to a report of gunshots. The shooting of Adam has sparked protests around the country.

Roman was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing a peace officer, but he was later charged with felony counts of child endangerment, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm after investigators determined that he fired the gun several times before police arrived.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.