Man with ax arrested at Blue Line station in Wicker Park

A man with an ax was arrested Monday at the Damen Blue Line stop in Wicker Park.

Officers responded about 2:25 p.m. to the platform at the station in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue after someone reported a person with a knife, Chicago police said.

People on the platform directed officers to a 22-year-old man who was found to be in possession of an ax, police said.

The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP