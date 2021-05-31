Expand / Collapse search

Man with ax arrested at Blue Line station in Wicker Park

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Wicker Park
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A man with an ax was arrested Monday at the Damen Blue Line stop in Wicker Park.

Officers responded about 2:25 p.m. to the platform at the station in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue after someone reported a person with a knife, Chicago police said.

People on the platform directed officers to a 22-year-old man who was found to be in possession of an ax, police said.

The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.

