Man with ax arrested at Blue Line station in Wicker Park
CHICAGO - A man with an ax was arrested Monday at the Damen Blue Line stop in Wicker Park.
Officers responded about 2:25 p.m. to the platform at the station in the 1500 block of North Damen Avenue after someone reported a person with a knife, Chicago police said.
People on the platform directed officers to a 22-year-old man who was found to be in possession of an ax, police said.
The man was taken into custody, and charges are pending.
