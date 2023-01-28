Man with concealed carry license wounded in gunfight with suspected car thief

A man with a concealed carry license got into a gunfight with a suspected car thief near the Ford City Mall in Chicago on Saturday.

Police said that around 12:39 p.m. at 7600 South Cicero, the 46-year-old man saw someone trying to break into his car.

The 46-year-old, who has a concealed carry license and a FOID card, pulled out his gun and opened fire, police said. The suspect shot back.

The suspect got into another car and took off, but got into a car crash at 79th and Pulaski.

Police said three people were taken into custody. The suspect who was shot suffered a graze wound and was hospitalized in good condition.

Charges are pending.