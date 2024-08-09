Man, woman arrested for transporting 120,000 fentanyl pills into Chicago suburb: officials

article

A man and woman are behind bars after allegedly transporting 120,000 fentanyl pills in the Chicago suburb of Marengo on Thursday.

Gloria Gastelum, 54, and German Vargas, 22, both of Tucson, Ariz., are facing these charges:

Manufacturing and delivering 900 grams or more of fentanyl, a Class X felony

Possession of 200 grams or more of fentanyl, a Class 1 felony

According to the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, they received a tip from an undercover detective that a large shipment of illegal narcotics would be arriving in the area on Aug. 8.

That same day, Gastelum and Vargas were stopped in a rental car near West Grant Highway and Ford Street in Marengo. Deputies discovered they were in possession of the fentanyl pills, which were marked as oxycodone.

Both were taken into custody without incident.