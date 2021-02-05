Man, woman found fatally shot in Gary in apparent murder-suicide: police

A man and a woman were found dead in a home Friday in northwest Indiana in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

Officers responded about 12:15 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Fayette Street for a domestic disturbance and found the pair unresponsive inside with gunshot wounds, police said.

The man, 23, and the 35-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police removed three children who were home during the incident and said they showed no signs of injury.

The Metro Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into what is classified as a domestic murder-suicide, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3855.

On Thursday, a 9-year-old girl and her father were also found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in north suburban Lake Villa.



