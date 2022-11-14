Man, woman found shot to death in car on Chicago's West Side; cop injured controlling crowd at the scene

A man and a woman were found shot to death in a car on the West Side Monday afternoon, and a Chicago police officer was injured while controlling a crowd that had gotten unruly, officials said.

The couple were discovered around 2 p.m. in the 2300 block of West 21st Street, according to fire officials.

The officer suffered an injury to the leg, the officials said, and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A woman crying at the scene said her sister was one of the victims. "I just lost my sister. I don’t want to talk yet," she said.

No other details were being released.