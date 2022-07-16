Man, woman killed in head-on crash in Morgan Park

Two people were killed in a head-on crash in Morgan Park Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the 10700 block of South Vincennes.

At about 1 a.m., a 38-year-old man was traveling northbound in a gray GMC Yukon when he struck a gray Lexus head on that was traveling southbound, police said.

The 38-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lexus was occupied by a 33-year-old male driver, who sustained a broken leg. He was transported to Christ Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

The Lexus was also occupied by a female adult passenger, who sustained trauma to the body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Area Two detectives are investigating.