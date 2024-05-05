Man, woman shot outside Wrigley Field: police

Two people were shot outside Wrigley Field early Sunday.

At about 1:13 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of West Addison and located a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, who were struck by gunfire.

Both victims were shot in the leg and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The victims told police that an unidentified male offender shot them, entered a dark-colored SUV and fled the scene.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.