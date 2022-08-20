Man, woman shot while sitting in car in Rogers Park

A man and a woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

The pair was sitting inside a vehicle around 5 a.m. around 2100 West Birchwood Avenue when someone walked up and started shooting into the car, police said.

The 24-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body and the 30-year-old man was shot once.

He took her to Saint Francis Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said. The man was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.