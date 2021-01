A 38-year-old man was wounded Saturday in an attempted robbery in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 4 a.m., he walked into University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, Chicago police said. The man told officers he was shot after someone tried to rob him in the 16600 block of South Michigan Avenue.

He is in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.