Man wounded in Bolingbrook barbershop shooting, nearby schools were put on alert

A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

Around 2:30 p.m., Bolingbrook police responded to a report of shots fired at Starz Cuttery located at 299 S. Schmidt Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult male suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The gunman fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police said.

Bolingbrook High School, which is located across the street from the barbershop, was put in a "hold in place" as the situation unfolded. That's different from a lockdown because classes and after-school activities continued.

According to the school district, five other schools were also put in a "hold in place."

Jane Adams MS

Brooks MS

Brooks MS (secondary transition program)

Jamie McGee Elem

Independence Elem

Oak View Elem

The all clear for the schools with given at 3:15 p.m.

The shooting investigation is ongoing.

Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no immediate threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A cash reward may be issued through Crime Stoppers.