Man wounded in East Side shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting in Chicago's East Side neighborhood Monday morning.

At about 2:37 a.m., a 23-year-old man was in the 10400 block of South Avenue J when he was shot in the abdomen, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

According to preliminary information, the victim said he was shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene in a black pickup truck.

No offender is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.