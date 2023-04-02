Man wounded in North Side shooting, taken into custody with 2 others

Three people were arrested following a shooting on Chicago's North Side Sunday morning.

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot just after 6 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Wilson Avenue in the Ravenswood area.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition with two gunshot wounds to his lower back. He was also arrested.

Two other people were taken into custoday.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation by Area Five detectives.