A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in South Shore.

The 23-year-old was shot in the face about 8:05 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Clyde Avenue, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

