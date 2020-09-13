One dead, three wounded in shooting Englewood

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday afternoon in Englewood on the South Side.

Just before 4 p.m., the group was on a porch in the 6100 block of South Throop Street when two people got out of a passing vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

A 35-year-old man was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified him.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the hip and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, while a 60-year-old man who was grazed in the back went to Holy Cross Hospital, police said. A woman, 26, went to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to her hand.

All three of the wounded were in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

