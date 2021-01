A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting early Saturday in South Chicago.

About 2:20 a.m., the 29-year-old was a passenger in a moving car in the 8500 block of South Chicago Avenue when a person in another vehicle fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was shot in the hip and was taken to Trinity Hospital in fair condition police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.