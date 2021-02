A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times Thursday in Woodlawn on the South Side.

He was standing on the sidewalk about 12:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of South King Drive when a gunman walked up and began firing shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the abdomen and arm and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody.