Man seriously wounded after being stabbed inside Bronzeville residence

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed inside a Chicago residence early Tuesday.

Around 3 a.m., a 58-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the abdomen while inside a residence in the 400 block of East 45th Street, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with details related to the stabbing.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.