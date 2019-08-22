Manager of rapper Tee Grizzley killed as gunman shoots up SUV on Detroit's east side

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Hip Hop manager Jobina Brown was shot and killed on the city's east side Tuesday night.

She was in an SUV with her nephew that she managed - rapper Tee Grizzley. We're told the SUV had several bullet holes but Tee Grizzley and his driver were not hit.

Detroit Police are working to figure out a motive here and if the rapper was actually the intended target.

The manager behind much of the success of Detroit Rappers Tee Grizzley and Sada Baby was gunned down last night on Detroit's east side.

The hip hop community is mourning the loss of 41-year-old Jobina Brown.

"It's a horrible gut feeling when you first get the news," said Mikey Eckstein, music manager.

Fellow hip hop artist manager, Mikey Eckstein has worked closely with rapper Tee Grizzley. Tee Grizzley hired his Aunt Jobina to manage him two years ago and since then, his career has taken off.

"People need to look at her legacy - that anyone can do it, at any time or any age," Eckstein said. "I think that's what she should be remembered for."

Sources tell FOX 2 Tee Grizzley was in the front seat of an SUV with Jobina in the back Tuesday. A driver took them to a home near Mack and Cadieux.

The rapper allegedly got out of the car, then someone walked up and started firing shots.

"I turned down the TV and I realized it was outside, I quickly opened the door and then quickly shut the door again," said Barney McDowell, a neighbor.

The whole scene unfolding right in front of Barney McDowell's house - that he just bought here.

McDowell says Jobina was laying in the street until police came. She was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.

Detroit police are searching for the shooter.

"It's just a terrible tragedy to happen to anybody," said McDowell. "My condolences to the family."

Detroit police say Tee Grizzley and the driver of that SUV were not hurt. As I said earlier, investigators are trying to figure out why this happened and if the rapper was actually the intended target.