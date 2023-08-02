Indiana man in custody following two-hour manhunt that stemmed from a shooting

Two people were arrested in northwest Indiana Wednesday afternoon following a two-hour manhunt that stemmed from a shooting.

Aaron Belcher, 35, of Griffith, and a female subject who was with him, were both taken into custody in Merrillville.

Sometime before 1:30 p.m., a 33-year-old Merrillville man sustained gunshot wounds at a home in the 1000 block of East Highway 330 in unincorporated Griffith.

The victim was able to seek help at a neighboring home while the suspect — identified as Belcher — fled the scene in a maroon F-150 pickup truck, authorities said.

Aaron Belcher | Provided

The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Belcher and the female were later spotted arguing in the entryway of an apartment complex near Grant St. & 79th Place and witnesses called 911.

The two then fled into a nearby wooded area between Grant and Cleveland streets, where they were arrested, the sheriff's office said.

Charges have not yet been announced.