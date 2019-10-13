Marchers remember AJ Freund on what should have been his 6th birthday

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Dozens of people came together on Sunday to remember a little boy allegedly murdered by his parents.

AJ Freund was killed earlier this year in Crystal Lake. His mother and father are in jail, accused of his brutal murder.

The marchers walked past the Crystal Lake Police Department and AJ's home. Then they went to a park and quietly celebrated what should have been AJ's sixth birthday.

The group is asking for donations in AJ's honor to the McHenry County Child Advocacy Center.