New affordable housing opens on Chicago's NW Side

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Wednesday celebrated the opening of the Maria Elena Housing Development in Albany Park.

The building will be mixed use between apartments and businesses, with more than 50 housing units available. It is located near the corner of Central Park and Lawrence avenues on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Johnson said this is a big step forward for the city by making more affordable housing available.

The building is named after Maria Elena Sifuentes, a community leader who helped with the vision of the building. She died in 2021 due to complications with COVID-19.