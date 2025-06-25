3 Mariano’s stores in Chicago suburbs to close, parent company says

The Brief Three suburban Mariano's stores will be closing in August, the chain's parent company announced. Kroger, Mariano's parent company, said it will close about 60 stores nationwide over the next 18 months.



The parent company of Mariano’s said it will close three suburban stores later this summer.

A spokesperson for Kroger said the closures are part of a company-wide decision to "run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business."

Mariano's stores closing

What we know:

The spokesperson confirmed the three stores that are set to close:

Mariano’s Buffalo Grove at 450 W. Half Day Road will close on Aug. 8

Mariano’s Bloomingdale at 144 S Gary Ave. will close on Aug. 15

Mariano’s Glenview West at 2323 Capital Dr. in Northbrook will close on Aug. 22

The Kroger spokesperson said the company will offer the workers at the affected locations an opportunity to transfer to another store location.

Kroger said in a first-quarter financial report that it plans to close about 60 stores over the next 18 months.

The company said it has nearly 410,000 associates serving more than 11 million customers daily.