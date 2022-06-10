Marijuana convention kicks off in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - The state’s two-day marijuana convention kicked off Friday.
More than 50 exhibitors are on display at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago.
The entry price is $40, and no medical marijuana card is required.
Attendees must be 18 or older, unless with a guardian.
Illinois is the first state to expunge 700,000 marijuana convictions, expected to be completed by 2025.
Since legalizing weed, the state has seen an average monthly revenue of over $100 million in recreational sales.