New evidence revealed in Border Patrol shooting of Chicago woman

The Brief New evidence was revealed in the shooting of a Chicago woman by a Border Patrol officer during last year's Operation Midway Blitz. The Illinois Accountability Commission is investigating alleged wrongdoing and abuses by federal immigration agents during the enforcement surge. Marimar Martinez, who was the woman shot by the agent, is suing the federal government over the incident.



New details are emerging this week about the controversial shooting of a Chicago woman during a federal immigration operation, as state investigators continue examining the incident.

The Illinois Accountability Commission is holding its final round of public hearings on Operation Midway Blitz, a large-scale federal enforcement effort.

What we know:

For the first time, commissioners and the public heard directly from Marimar Martinez, the woman shot five times by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during the operation.

Newly released body camera video and testimony presented during the hearing are raising further questions about what led up to the shooting.

Martinez described the moments after she was shot, recalling confusion and severe injuries as she tried to escape.

"I remember getting shot and then driving away… I just remember the side of me covered in blood," she said. "Then I remember stopping and calling 911 — and after that, I don’t remember."

The shooting happened in Chicago in October 2025, when a Border Patrol agent opened fire on Martinez during an encounter authorities initially described as an attempted vehicle assault.

Federal officials at the time claimed Martinez had rammed an agent’s vehicle and labeled her a "domestic terrorist." But subsequent evidence, including video, text messages, and forensic analysis, has challenged that account, proving many of the details provided by federal officials were inaccurate.

Martinez survived the shooting, and prosecutors later dropped all charges against her.

What they're saying:

Before Tuesday’s hearing, Martinez spoke to Fox Chicago calling for accountability and greater transparency.

"We just want change and accountability. We just want our stories… to be heard," she said. "I’m done performing. This has been a real battle for me."

The Illinois Accountability Commission was created by Gov. JB Pritzker to investigate potential misconduct by federal agents during Operation Midway Blitz.

A final report, including recommendations, is expected to be delivered to the governor on April 30. A press conference is anticipated that morning.

In addition, the chair of the commission, Judge Ruben Castillo, said the report should be reviewed by other officials and that potential criminal cases would be referred to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.