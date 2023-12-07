Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe discuss experience working on 'Poor Things'

Fresh off being named Best Supporting Actor by the National Board of Review for his performance in "Poor Things," actor Mark Ruffalo joined his co-star Willem Dafoe in a conversation with FOX 32's Jake Hamilton.

The two sat down to discuss their experience on the new Oscar-buzzed drama — and how it compares to each of their experiences working on the big-budget Marvel franchise.

Ruffalo and Dafoe are each known for playing "The Hulk" and "Green Goblin" in multiple films within the Marvel franchise.

"Poor Things" opens in Chicago on Friday, Dec. 15. Emma Stone will join Jake on Good Day Chicago next week.