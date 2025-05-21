Markham man charged in Chicago murder
CHICAGO - A murder charge has been filed against a suburban Chicago man in connection with a 2023 shooting in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 3:11 a.m. on June 5, 2023, in the 800 block of East 45th Street, according to police.
The backstory:
Dontai McGregor, 20, allegedly fired shots from a vehicle at a man standing in an alley, striking him several times in the upper torso, police said.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him as Michael McCarter II.
McGregor was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
What's next:
McGregor has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and previous FOX 32 reporting.