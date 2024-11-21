Expand / Collapse search
Chicago man arrested after allegedly shooting another man in Marquette Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 21, 2024 8:13am CST
James Harris, 44

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another man in Marquette Park earlier this month.

James Harris, 44, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of armed habitual criminal, police said.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 3, when Harris allegedly shot and wounded a 45-year-old man in the 6600 block of South Kedzie.

Chicago police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Harris on Tuesday in the 3100 block of West Mann Drive. 

His court hearing is scheduled for Thursday. 