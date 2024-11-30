Man killed, woman seriously wounded in Marquette Park shooting

A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side Friday night.

The incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Western Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victims were standing on the sidewalk when someone approached and opened fire. A 33-year-old man was struck multiple times and transported to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old woman was also struck multiple times and remains in serious condition.

No arrests have been made, and Area One detectives are investigating the incident.