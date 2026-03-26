Mars plans to add 600 jobs as it expands Chicago headquarters

The Brief Mars Snacking plans to add about 600 jobs as part of a major expansion of its global headquarters in Chicago The company is bringing key divisions to the city and opening new office hubs in Fulton Market and downtown State officials say the move includes a $100 million investment, though it’s unclear how many jobs are new versus relocations



Mars Snacking plans to add about 600 jobs as it expands its global headquarters in Chicago.

What we know:

Gov. JB Pritzker and company leaders announced the expansion Thursday in a statement from the governor’s office. This includes adding Mars Snacking’s North America Region, Accelerator Division, and Global Functions to its Chicago operations.

Mars Snacking will open a new North America regional office hub in Chicago’s Fulton Market district, with capacity for more than 1,000 associates, according to the statement. The Accelerator division will also establish a new global office hub downtown, taking over the former Kellanova global and North America headquarters.

The Fulton Market neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Thursday, June 1, 2023. While Chicago has seen some big names in finance and corporate America quit, the city has quietly cultivated its biotech sector.

As part of an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) agreement with the state, Mars Snacking has committed to a $100 million investment and creating 602 new full-time jobs.

Why you should care:

Officials say the expansion signals Mars’ long-term commitment to Chicago and Illinois, while boosting the state’s reputation as a global leader in the snacking and food manufacturing industry.

Chicago will continue to serve as a central hub to connect Mars Snacking teams.

Mars Snacking already supports more than 4,000 jobs in the Chicago region, produces more than 20 brands, and operates its Global Innovation Center in the area.

What they're saying:

"Illinois continues to prove that it’s the right place for companies that want to grow and compete globally," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Mars Snacking’s decision to expand its footprint in Chicago reflects the strength of our state’s workforce, infrastructure and business environment."

"Chicago has long been a hub for our business, and now it is our official home for our North America region and our Accelerator Division," said Andrew Clarke, Global President of Mars Snacking. "We are proud to deepen our roots here and continue our long-standing commitment to community engagement and responsible business."

Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton said the expansion reflects years of investment in the state’s workforce and business climate.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear how many of the roughly 600 jobs will be newly created positions versus employees relocating to Chicago as part of the expansion.

The announcement highlights the addition of existing divisions to the Chicago headquarters, but does not break down how staffing will change.

Big picture view:

State officials say Illinois continues to attract major business investments, pointing to its workforce, infrastructure and manufacturing strength.

Site Selection Magazine recently ranked Illinois No. 2 in the nation for corporate expansion and relocations for the fourth year in a row.

In 2025, companies participating in the EDGE program committed more than $2.6 billion in investments across Illinois, according to the governor's office.