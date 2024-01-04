Marvel breaks barriers: Deaf and Indigenous lead takes center stage in 'Echo'

For the first time, a deaf and indigenous character is leading a new Marvel series – and she’s played by an actress who is also deaf and indigenous.

Alaqua Cox stars as the title character in the new Marvel series "Echo," streaming on Disney+ next week. The actress sat down with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton to discuss the importance of representation within the series.

"That’s one of the things I’m most excited about," Cox said. "The kids seeing themselves on the screen and somebody who looks like them. I wish I saw myself when I was watching people on TV when I was younger. I’m excited for generations now to see the authentic representation."

"Echo" starts streaming on Disney+ next Wednesday.