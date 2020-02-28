Marvel Comics exhibit coming to Chicago

The world of Marvel Comics will soon be coming to Chicago.

The Museum of Science and Industry will host a traveling exhibit dedicated to the 81-year history of the comic book franchise that popularized iconic characters such as Spider-Man, Black Panther, Hulk, and Captain Marvel.

Starting October 8, guests will be able to examine more than 300 artifacts including original comic book pages, sculptures, interactive displays and costumes, as well as props from Marvel's blockbuster films.

Advance pre-sale tickets for Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes will be available on site at the MSI booth at C2E2, February 28 through March 1 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

Ticket sales for the general public will open following C2E2, according to the museum.

